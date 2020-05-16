Rahul Gandhi to interact with regional electronic news media today

india

Former party chief and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a media interaction on Saturday at 12 pm wherein he will take questions from the representatives of electronic regional media.

Gandhi’s press conference will be streamed live on his YouTube channel and on his official Twitter handle.

“I will be taking questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel,” Gandhi posted on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Prior to this, Gandhi had led online interactive sessions with intellectuals like former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

The dialogue with Rajan was first in the series that Gandhi plans to hold with public intellectuals. It included a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Second or third lockdown will be devastating. It does diminish our credibility. We don’t have to aim for 100 per cent success - it is not possible too - we have to manage the reopening,” Dr Rajan had told Gandhi during their interaction in April.

Banerjee, in a conversation with Gandhi earlier this month, said India needs a big stimulus package, bigger than the one it announced in March to revive the economy which is hurting from the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown.

Gandhi also addressed a video press conference earlier this month and took live questions on Covid-19 and the economic crisis.