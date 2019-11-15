e-paper
Railway board to hike meal prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains

According to the new order, in first class AC and executive class, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6, breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7, lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The ‘Snack Meal’ shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at Rs 50, inclusive of GST.
The ‘Snack Meal’ shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at Rs 50, inclusive of GST.(PTI photo)
         

The Railway Board has decided to hike price of meals on board Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains, resulting in slight hike in their fares, according to a government order. According to the new order, in first class AC and executive class, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6, breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7, lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15.

In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea to cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5, breakfast Rs 105, up by Rs 8, lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10.

It has also been decided that snacks of regional flavour will be introduced, the order stated. The ‘Snack Meal’ shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at Rs 50, inclusive of GST.

“IRCTC shall be accountable for providing the newly introduced menu options in a way that the quantity and quality are commensurate with the tariff and no undue benefit is passed on to the service provider,” the order read.

A review of menu and tariff of pre-paid Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains and standard meals or food items that are provided to passengers of mail or express trains on payment basis, has been done taking into consideration the requests received from IRCTC and the recommendations of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board, the order said.

