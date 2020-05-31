Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:50 IST

Leelawati Kedarnath Dubey, a 70-year-old resident of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, walked for 13 kilometres from Mumbai’s Mahul Gaon to Bandra Terminus on Saturday after being abandoned by her son, Dinesh Kumar Dubey.

Leelavati arrived in the city in the beginning of the lockdown to look after her son who was not keeping well. Her son, who is an autorickshaw driver, gained his health and started abusing and hitting her, asking her to leave the house.

“I used to pay my son for the food I ate. He abused me and used to hit me. For three months he constantly asked me to leave the house and then kicked me out,” said Leelawati.

After being abandoned by her son and daughter-in-law, she walked from Mahul to Bandra Terminus. Leelawati did not have any money and survived on biscuits, rice and water provided by relief workers outside the terminus.

Also read: IMD warns of cyclonic storm Nisarga over Maharashtra, Gujarat coast. All you need to know

“I walked all the way. I had no option and I did not know where to go. I had no money. I was very hungry and thirsty. A truck provided me with some biscuits and water,” said Leelawati.

A video of Leelawati’s ordeal went viral following which senior Western Railway officers were alerted about her sitting outside the terminus.

Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer and senior divisional railway officer Suhani Mishra of Western Railway along with her team of sub-inspector protection force of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jeetendra Jat approached her.

Also read: Mumbai Police helps lawyer with broken prosthetic leg

Leelawati was taken to the waiting room of Bandra Terminus and provided with food and shelter on Saturday night.

Mishra further went ahead and booked her a confirmed AC train ticket to Delhi for Sunday evening. The train will leave from Mumbai Central railway station on Sunday evening and reach Delhi on Monday.

“Her voice was depicting the humiliation she went through,” said IRTS officer Suhani Mishra.

The railway officers have also assured to take her to her residence in Delhi.

Leelawati was all praise for the Western Railway staff, “I was provided with hot food and given shelter to sleep. All I can do is pray for the railway staff. They have assured me that an officer will accompany me to my house and speak to my son. The railway officers are now my family,” she said.