Railway unions AIRF and NFIR extend support to protesting farmers, a day before Bharat Bandh

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:39 IST

The All India Railwaymen’s Federation on Monday extended its support to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, demanding their repeal. The farmer unions have called for Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike), in a signal that the stir has intensified. Many political parties and unions have backed Bharat Bandh, which will begin at 11 am on Tuesday.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) on Monday announced that the Indian Railways will be extending its support to the farmers in their struggle to repeal the new agri laws passed by the Parliament recently.

Mishra, on Monday, met the agitating farmers protesting at Singhu border of the national capital and assured them that the AIRF will completely back them in their peaceful protest against the laws and for the demand of Minimum Support Price in agriculture.

“We have written to our affiliates all over the Indian Railways to extend support to the farmers in their struggle to achieve their genuine demands on 8th December, 2020 during “Bharat Bandh”,” Mishra in a statement. He also said that the railway body has already advised AIRF affiliates all over the Indian Railways “to organise agitation programmes, like dharna, demonstration and rallies” against anti-farmer policies of the government.

The general secretary also expressed hope that the government will consider the genuine demands of the farmers and address the issue at the earliest.

The railway union with over 9 lakh members is the latest party extending support to the farmers in their fight against the new laws. Before them, the farmers’ union proposed Bharat Bandh had garnered support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Another railway body, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), also came out in support of the farmers and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to concede to the demands of the protesters.

(With agency inputs)