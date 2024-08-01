Rain mayhem in hills: Himachal, Uttarakhand severely hit | 10 points

With heavy rains battering parts of northern India, at least 14 people were killed and hundreds are stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Part of a three storey building is washed away in flash floods in the Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (AP/FILE)

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to rescue people, as many are feared missing in the hill states.

A total of 32 people have reportedly died in rain-related incidents across seven northern states over the past 24 hours. This includes 12 in Uttarakhand, two in Himachal Pradesh, five in Delhi, two in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh, three in Haryana's Gurugram, three in Rajasthan's Jaipur and five in Bihar.



Here's how rain has wreaked havoc in the hills and plains