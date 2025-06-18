Rainfall lashes Punjab and Haryana, temperatures drop sharply

Steady rainfall over the past two days brought much-needed relief from the intense heat in Haryana and Punjab, resulting in a sharp drop in temperatures across both states, the weather office said on Wednesday. Chandigarh registered a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius, over five notches below normal limits.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Met office reported that, in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM on Wednesday, several areas received rainfall.

Notable locations in Punjab that experienced rain included Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Rupnagar. Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Gurugram, Sirsa, and Nuh also received precipitation.

Chandigarh also received light rainfall during the period.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, registered a sharp fall.

Chandigarh registered a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius, over five notches below normal limits.

In general, maximum temperatures across both states ranged from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast to the previous week when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

The minimum temperatures, too, have dropped by a few notches.