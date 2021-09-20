Home / India News / Raj Kundra, his employee Ryan Thorpe get bail in pornographic film case
Raj Kundra and his IT head Thorpe was arrested on July 19.(File photo)
Raj Kundra, his employee Ryan Thorpe get bail in pornographic film case

Mumbai Police crime branch arrested Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in July in connection to his involvement in pornographic film racket.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:34 PM IST

A local court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra and his Information Technology (IT) head Ryan Thorpe on a surety of 50,000. 

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in July and filed a chargesheet against him last week for his alleged involvement in pornographic film racket.

Last week, Kundra appr

