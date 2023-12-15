Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath today
Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Rajasthan CM- designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath as chief minister today.
Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday. Alongside him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state. The oath ceremony will be conducted by Governor Kalraj Mishra. The BJP secured a significant victory in the November 25 assembly election, winning 115 seats out of the 199 contested seats (for the 200-member state assembly). In contrast, the ruling Congress party managed to secure only 69 seats.
Bhajan Lal Sharma's selection as the chief minister-designate was announced during a BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday, with the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde present. Diya Kumari, the MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Bairwa, the MLA from Dudu, were chosen as deputy chief ministers, while Vasudev Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North, was selected as the Speaker of the assembly. The BJP's decisive win in the assembly election led to the formation of the new government in Rajasthan.
What we know about the swearing-in ceremony:
- The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Rajasthan government is scheduled to take place at Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur. The ceremony is set to commence at 11 am.
- The swearing-in ceremony of the new Rajasthan government at Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur is expected to be graced by the presence of top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.
- Extensive security measures and seating arrangements have been put in place at the historic Albert Hall, anticipating a large turnout for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Rajasthan government.
- Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed his commitment to align the actions of the new BJP government in Rajasthan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Emphasizing a dedication to the Prime Minister's vision suggested that the state government under Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership aims to focus on policies and initiatives that resonate with the larger national agenda set by Narendra Modi.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 15, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Rajasthan Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: ‘Rajasthan will work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision’, Sharma said after his election as the new CM
“All our MLAs will work under the leadership of Modi ji to fulfil the aspirations that the people have from the BJP and take Rajasthan on the path of development,” Sharma told reporters after his election as the new chief minister of the state on Wednesday.Dec 15, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Rajasthan Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Deputy CM-designate Dr Prem Chand Bairwa offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur
Rajasthan Deputy CM-designate Dr Prem Chand Bairwa offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today.Dec 15, 2023 07:43 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Oath-taking ceremony to be held at 11 am
The oath-taking ceremony of Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will be held at 11 am at Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur. The event will be graced by top BJP leaders.Dec 15, 2023 07:36 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan chief minister?
Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA representing the Sanganer assembly constituency, is recognized for his proximity to the party's ideological mentor, RSS, and its chief, JP Nadda. Sharma, despite being a first-time legislator, brings with him a wealth of experience within the BJP's organizational framework in Rajasthan.
Bhajan Lal Sharma has held the position of General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party on four occasions. In the latest 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, he secured a victory by defeating the Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with an impressive margin of over 48,000 votes. This electoral success further solidifies his standing within the party and underscores his popularity among the constituents. Read MoreDec 15, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Rajasthan CM- designate Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as chief minister today
Rajasthan CM- designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath as chief minister today. The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected Rajasthan government is slated to be held at Jaipur's Ramnivas Bag, with proceedings scheduled to commence at 11 am.
