Rajasthan roads layered with water to beat the heat

Even as the highest temperature in Rajasthan dropped 2 degrees, to 48 degree Celsius on Tuesday, civic bodies in two districts of the state sprinkled water on the roads to prevent damage due to searing heat.

In Jodhpur, where the highest temperature on Tuesday was 44.6 degrees, municipal corporation sprinkled water on main city roads to minimize the impact of heat. In Bundi also, water was sprayed on the road. Bundi municipal council used fire tenders to layer roads with water.

Western Rajasthan has been reeling under intense heat for past few days, with Churu recording 50 degrees for two days on end. On Tuesday, however, Churu had some respite as the highest temperature was 48 degrees, and this was hottest in the state.

With the heat wave leading to a rise in number of people falling ill, Bikaner and Jodhpur government hospitals have reserved beds for people who have complaints of headaches, vomiting and fever.

In Barmer and Jaisalmer, normal life has been thrown off gear due to intense heat. Tuesday brought relief to both the cities on Tuesday.

The heat wave has made it difficult for BSF jawans to guard the international border. BSF officials said jawans have been told to keep hydrated during patrols.

Dr Kamlesh Choudhary, chief medical and health officer in Barmer said that senior citizens, women and children are more vulnerable to excessive heat and higher mercury levels. People should remain hydrated and stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during severe heat, Choudhary added.

Barmer District Collector Himaanshu Gupta said that they are monitoring the situation and emergency services are put on alert.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 00:08 IST