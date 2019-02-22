Rajinikanth backs NDA, claims AIADMK, points to Tamil Nadu water crisis measures

Days after actor Rajinikanth asked his supporters to vote for a party capable of resolving Tamil Nadu’s water crisis, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ on Friday claimed that this was an endorsement of the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Rajinikanth had on Sunday declared that his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), a fan-based association which is likely to be converted as a political party, would not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Asserting that RMM’s goal was to be ready for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, he also asked his followers to choose a party that is capable of solving Tamil Nadu water crisis.

Reacting to this, AIADMK’s Namadhu Amma claimed that Rajini was speaking about AIADMK-BJP-PMK combine.

“Though the Cauvery issue has been there for a long time, the Cauvery Water Management Board was constituted only during the regime of the BJP in the Centre and AIADMK in the state,” the column under the title ‘Kaala Vottu Kazhagathuke’ (Kaala’s vote is only for AIADMK) read.

Of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in TN, the AIADMK has allotted seven to PMK and five to BJP. It has also given the lone seat in Puducherry to NR Congress headed by former Puducherry CM N Rengaswamy, who is an NDA ally.

The column further said that the Union Government is ready to allocate 90% of the project cost for linking Cauvery-Vaikai-Kundaru rivers in Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP government has also assured linking Godavari river with Cauvery through Krishna river. They have also promised to bear 90% cost for linking Cauvery, Vaikai and Kundaru rivers in the state. So, it is clear that Rajinikanth’s statement says that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is an able front to resolve the water crisis in TN,” said the piece.

The article goes onto add that, “It is unnecessary to find meaning with an Oxford dictionary for Rajini’s statement. It clearly indicates that the star wants his supporters to vote for the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance.”

Rajinikanth meets Vijayakanth, says nothing political

Hours after the article came out, Rajinikanth met DMDK chief Vijayakanth at his house. While DMDK is allegedly unhappy with the seat-sharing talks with AIADMK-BJP combine, Rajini’s visit created speculation whether it had some political undertones.

Reacting to questions from media, Rajinikanth said the meeting was purely apolitical.

“When I was under treatment a few years ago, Vijayakanth was the first one to meet and enquire about my health. Since Vijayakanth has returned from the USA after completing medical treatment, I just visited to inquire about his health. We have not spoken anything politically,” Rajini told the media.

Without directly responding to Namadhu Amma’s article he said, “RMM will not support anyone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”

However, former minister and AIADMK spokesperson, S Vaigaichelvan said that the actor’s earlier statements were an indication of his support to the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

“DMK-Congress alliance has not resolved the TN’s water issues. It is only AIADMK and BJP which formed the Cauvery Water Management Board. Also, we are working towards linking rivers for sorting our water problems. So, it is clear that Rajini is speaking about us. He may have his own compulsions on why he is not saying it openly, but people understand his backing for us,” said Vaigaichelvan.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 16:43 IST