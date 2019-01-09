Rajya Sabha sees repeated disruptions over CBI

Repeated disruptions forced adjournments of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday as Opposition parties protested against the government’s alleged misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) even as the Upper House’s sitting was extended by another day until Wednesday.

The Samajwadi Party members began protests against what they termed “political vendetta” regarding the alleged misuse of the CBI when the House met for the day. The Opposition later questioned the manner in which the extension was announced. “The House was adjourned six times today [Tuesday] as chairman [Venkaiah Naidu] and deputy chairman [Harivansh] made efforts to have some business transacted,” said an official.

A large number of Opposition members stayed back in the House after it was finally adjourned for the day. They conducted what looked like a mock Parliament to discuss the session extension.

Officials said minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goyal pointed out that in 2011 and 2013 Parliament sessions were extended similarly. At a meeting on Tuesday morning, he also maintained the government has the prerogative to decide a session’s schedule.

Naidu underlined the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs decides the schedule of a session. It also stipulates the dates so proposed “are subject to the exigencies of completion of the government’s legislative business”, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 00:03 IST