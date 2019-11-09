Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict: Important names, numbers and dates in Ayodhya title suit

india

Nov 09, 2019

The Supreme Court on Saturday ruled on the ownership of a centuries-old religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims amid tight security in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Ahead of the SC verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets had appealed for peace ahead of the verdict. Appeals for peace also came from Hindu and Muslim organizations and various political leaders.

Here is a look at some key events, dates and names in the decades old court saga

Main litigants among Hindu parties include Nirmohi Akhara, Bhagwan Ram Lalla Virajman, All India Hindu Mahasabha, and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas among others

Represented in courts by:

CS Vaidyanathan - Ram Janam Bhoomi Punarudhar Samiti

Sushil Jain - For Nirmohi Akahara

Ranjit Kumar - For Gopal Singh Visharad

K Parasaran - Ram Lalla Virajman

P Narshimha - Ram Janam Bhoomi Punarudhar Samiti

Main litigants on Muslim side include central Sunni Wakf board, Mohd Iqbal Ansari (ind litigant), M Siddiq (a deceased ind litigant), and Central Shia wakf Board

Represented in courts by:

*Rajeev Dhavan

*Ejaz Maqbool

*MR Shamshad

*Zafaryar Jilani

*Meenakshi Arora

SC bench deciding the case:

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer

Important numbers

*The daily hearing went on for 40 days totaling 180 hours

*Hindu parties took 15 days to present their case

*Muslim side took 20 days to argue its case

*5 days were kept for rebuttal of claims by both sides

Important dates

1949: The controversy first broke out in December 1949 about the installation of the idol of Ram inside the mosque precincts

1989: Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi -led government allows shilanyas at an “undisputed site”.

1991: The disputed Babri Mosque is demolished

2003: ASI finds evidence of the presence of a temple under the mosque. Muslim organisations dispute the findings

2010: The Allahabad HC rules the disputed land be divided into three parts — one-third to Ram Lalla Virajman, represented by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha; one-third to the Sunni Waqf Board; and the remaining to the Nirmohi Akhara. In December, the parties move the SC.

2019: Supreme Court will rule on petitions challenging the Allahabad HC order