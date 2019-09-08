e-paper
With Ram Jethmalani’s death, India lost great intellectual, patriot: V-P Venkaiah Naidu

Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, in Jethmalani’s passing away, the nation has lost a distinguished jurist.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, in Jethmalani's passing away, the nation has lost a distinguished jurist.
         

Condoling the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.

The noted jurist passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani  ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath,” the Vice President’s secretariat tweeted.



First Published: Sep 08, 2019 10:18 IST

