Ram temple countdown begins, land papers handed over to trustee

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:22 IST

The countdown to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya truly began with the Ayodhya district magistrate handing over the documents for the 67 acre of land earmarked for the temple to Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, one of the 15 trustees of the newly formed Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust and a descendant of the Royal family of Ayodhya on Wednesday evening.

The Sunni Waqf Board was also given the letter for 5-acre land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal termed the announcement of the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, its registration and the handing over of the land transfer documents, all done in a single day, as historic.

“The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done as promised. The way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paved now and soon the temple construction will commence in Ayodhya,” Bansal said.

VHP’s Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said that VHP will extend all support to the newly formed Trust and invited every Hindu to donate for the temple construction.

“Though the VHP never proposed any specific amount for donation for temple construction, yet it wants the entire Hindu community to register its participation in the temple construction. Finally a Trust has been formed and VHP will extend all the support,” he added.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had yesterday said that that the construction of Ram Temple could be completed by 2024-25 as the majority of the work had been completed. Multiple suggestions for an auspicious day to begin the construction have been made, including Ram Navmi or Akshaya Tritiya in April.