Ramadas Athawale’s birthday greeting for Rahul Gandhi leaves Lok Sabha in splits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the House, was seen enjoying the remarks, while Sonia Gandhi was seen talking to Rahul, seated by her side, and occasionally joining the laughter in the House.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:13 IST
Asian News International
Union Minister of State Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale arrives at the Parliament.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramadas Athawale on Wednesday took jibes at Rahul Gandhi on his party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections saying, “I congratulate you that you got the opportunity to sit there (in the opposition benches)”.

Felicitating newly-elected Speaker Om Birla shortly after his election in Lok Sabha, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of RPI and known for witty remarks, said that he was approached by the Congress party before the elections but he spurned them because he knew the “wind” was blowing in favour of Modi.

“When you were in power, I was with you. Prior to the elections, people in Congress were asking me to come to their side. But I saw that wind was blowing in favour of Modi,” said Athawale who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 18:57 IST

