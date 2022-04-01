Ramzan 2022: Telangana govt allows Muslim employees to leave early during month of fasting

The Telangana government on Friday said its Muslim employees will be allowed to leave early during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued a circular stating Muslim employees can end their work hours an hour in advance and the same will be shortened from 5pm to 4pm. The order will remain effective from March 4 to April 2, the circular said.

“Government hereby permit all the Muslim Government Service/Contract/Out-sourcing Boards Public Sector employees/Schools working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of ‘RAMZAN’ i.e., from 03.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 (both days inclusive) to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period,” read the order.

?????? ?????? ???? ????????? ??????? ????????????? ?????? ???????? ?????????????????? ???? 03.04.2022 ????? 02.05.2022 ???? ???????? 4 ?????? ?????? ????????????? ???????????? ????????? ?????????? ???? ???????. pic.twitter.com/vWG0Elh4Fo — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) April 1, 2022

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or ‘zakaat’ or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

This year, Ramzan may begin on April 2 if the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of April 1 which is the 29th day of Sha’ban 1443 Hijri.