‘Ramzan Mubarak!’: Prime Minister Modi’s wish includes victory against coronavirus

Ramzan starts on April 25 and is devoid of the usual festive fervour due to the national lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:08 IST
PM in his message said that he wished that the holy month brought kindness, harmony and compassion.
PM in his message said that he wished that the holy month brought kindness, harmony and compassion.(ANI Photo/Representative)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Muslim community on the eve of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan and said that he prayed for everyone’s safety, well being and prosperity while wishing for a decisive victory against coronavirus pandemic for a healthier planet.

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet,” a tweet by the prime minister said.

Prime minister’s message coincided with the sighting of the new moon which marks the beginning of Ramzan fast from Saturday ink most parts of the country.

Governments, Muslim clerics and leaders have appealed that prayers during Ramzan be held inside homes and not at mosques or at other places of religious gathering keeping in mind the threat of infections spreading further.

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has requested the devotees to not invite neighbours at their homes during Ramzan and also to ensure that not more than three persons offer prayers together in a room.

“I appeal to all that do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure that there are not more than three people in one room even while offering prayers with your family members. COVID-19 will end only when we will unite,” Bukhari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The agency reported that a poster was put up outside the Jama Masjid that said: “Due to coronavirus, it is mandatory to keep the distance from the people. So, offer prayers at your homes instead of mosques.”

Ramzan began on Friday in Kerala and in coastal Karnataka districts. The holy month will begin tomorrow morning for the rest of the country including capital Delhi.

Delhi Police on Friday said that azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines and urged people to follow the lockdown norms during the Ramzan.

The police’s appeal followed a video put on social media that purportedly had a couple of policemen claiming that azan was not allowed during the lockdown.

Delhi government later clarified that there was no restriction on azan (call for prayer).

“In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place,” Sisodia said in a tweet on Friday.

