Rape victim hangs self over ‘police inaction’

Accusing the local police of inaction, a 28-year-old gang-rape victim allegedly committed suicide at her house in Dataganj area of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the woman was found hanging inside her house in Dataganj and her body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

“A four-page suicide note was found near her body in which she has accused the local police of inaction. We have sent the suicide note for verification and initiated action in the matter,” he said.

The SSP suspended station house officer (SHO), Dataganj, Amrit Lal for dereliction of duty.

In Lucknow, the director general of police also took cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the SSP.

The woman was married in 2017 but had been living with her parents since February because of some differences with her husband, according to the police.

The woman had alleged in her suicide note that one of her acquaintances approached her near a bus stop on May 15, claiming that her husband was unwell, another official with knowledge of the investigation said.

When she sat in his vehicle, two other men already sitting in the car allegedly overpowered her. They then drove her to another city and allegedly sexually assaulted her for a week, the official said quoting the suicide note.

“The woman managed to escape from captivity and returned to Badaun. Her family members have alleged that she approached Dataganj police but the SHO refused to lodge her complaint,” the SSP said.

A family member of the woman claimed she had complained to additional director general of police (Bareilly zone), Avinash Chandra, but no action was taken despite his direction to the local police.

“On June 12, she went to Bareilly and personally met the ADG with her complaint, after which he directed Dataganj police to register her complaint. Still, no FIR was lodged,” the relative added.

The police have now lodged a first information report against three people and formed teams to nab them. “A case has been registered against Samir (25), Johid (32) and Parwaz (26) in connection with the gang-rape. The accused are the residents of Meaow area of Badaun and are relatives of the woman,” the SSP said, adding that police teams, along with a surveillance unit, were raiding their houses and efforts were on to arrest them.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:49 IST