Rapists should be brought out in public, lynched: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha amid uproar over Hyderabad case

Amid a nationwide uproar over the gang rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said rapists should be brought out in public and lynched.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(RSTV)
         

Amid a nationwide uproar over the gang rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said rapists should be brought out in public and lynched.

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” said the Samajwadi Party legislator.

The charred remains of the 26-year-old woman was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Bachchan also questioned the government on what they are doing to tackle the rising crime against women.

“It’s time that the government gives a proper answer on how they have tackled the rape cases. A similar incident happened in Hyderabad a day before the vet was raped,” she said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said to tackle crimes against women a change of mindset is required and not a new bill.

“What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil,” he said.

