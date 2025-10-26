‘Rejected marriage proposal, called her sister’: Shocker by Prashant Bankar's kin in Maharashtra doctor suicide case

Following the arrest of the two accused named in the suicide note of a Maharashtra doctor, the family of Prashant Bankar - one of the two held - has claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the medic before her untimely death. Prashant Bankar's family have claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the software engineer before her untimely death.

HT reported earlier that police officials involved in the probe stated that the two had been close for several months, but tensions erupted after their relationship reportedly soured.

The 29-year-old doctor, working at a Maharashtra government-run hospital in Satara allegedly died by suicide on Thursday.

In a suicide note written on her palm and a four-page letter, the doctor accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times and Bankar of mentally and physically harassing her over the past four to five months in Satara.

Prashant Bankar's family makes shocking claims Speaking to HT, Bankar's sister made shocking claims that in October, the doctor had proposed marriage to her brother through a text message. He turned her down, saying he regarded her as an elder sister.

“Out of anger, she mentioned his name in the suicide note,” Prashant Bankar's sister, who requested anonymity, alleged.

She stated that the 29-year-old doctor and her brother had become quite close when she was treating Prashant for dengue.

“A day before her death by suicide, she made frequent and desperate calls to Prashant. We have handed over all screenshots of calls and messages of the doctor to the police and the truth will come out soon,” she said.

'Celebrated Diwali with us' In another twist in the case, Sushant Bankar, the brother of the accused, denied harassment charges against Prashant and stated that the doctor had spent the festival of Diwali with them.

“If my brother had harassed her, then how did she celebrate Diwali with our family? We even have photographs of it,” he said, claiming that his brother had told him that the doctor had threatened to end her life.

He added that the deceased doctor had been stating in their rented apartment for the past year and had become emotionally disturbed in weeks leading up to her death.

