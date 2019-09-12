‘Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into truth’: India ticks off Pakistan over Kashmir

india

India on Thursday took a swipe at Pakistan over its stand on Kashmir and said Islamabad must understand that repeating a lie does not turn it into truth.

“Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into gospel truth, which came out during session,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He also said that India had effectively responded to Pakistan’s “lies” at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva earlier this week.

“At United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), our delegation put forth our stand. We responded to Pakistan’s lies and distorted statement. Global community is aware of Pakistan’s role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country,” Kumar said.

Pakistan had been complaining about alleged Indian “atrocities” in Kashmir particularly after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two Union territories.

At the UNHRC meet in Geneva on Tuesday, India fiercely defended its decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and rejected Pakistan’s right to speak on alleged “atrocities” and said Islamabad was misusing international platforms for its “malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights”.

The Indo-Pak back and forth over Kashmir prompted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appeal to the two countries to avoid any “potential escalation” over Kashmir and resolve the issue through dialogue.

On Thursday, Raveesh Kumar also said that India would keep trying to ensure that the International Court of Justice judgment would be implemented after Pakistan said that it would not grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav whom Islamabad has accused of espionage.

“We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels,” Kumar said.

