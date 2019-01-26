Republic Day 2019 live updates: Tight security ahead of 70th Republic Day parade

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of the 70th Republic Day celebrations across the country, especially in the national capital New Delhi, where the majestic parade will be held on the Rajpath.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Carrying forward the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate.

Besides the several contingents of the Indian Army and other forces, the parade will also have representations from various states and ministries of the government.

Follow live updates here:

8:40 am IST Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at celebrations in Bhubaneswar Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at Republic Day 2019 celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Republic Day 2019: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at Republic Day 2019 celebrations in Bhubaneswar. (ANI Photo)





8:34 am IST BJP president Amit Shah unfurled the tricolour at the party office BJP president Amit Shah unfurled the tricolour at the party office in Delhi. Republic Day 2019: BJP president Amit Shah unfurls the tricolour at Delhi party office. (ANI Photo)





8:30 am IST Security tightened Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, besides the nearby localities. Thirty-six women commandos of the Delhi Police’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit, who were formally inducted in August last year, will also be part of the security arrangements.





8:25 am IST AP Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour in Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoisted the tricolour on Republic Day 2019 in Vijayawada. Republic Day 2019: Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour on Republic Day 2019 in Vijayawada. (ANI Photo/Twitter)





8:20 am IST Parade to begin at 9:50 am The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. The function at India Gate will begin at 9 am.



