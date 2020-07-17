Staff absent from work to be retired, says Uttarakhand; calls it routine

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:39 IST

The Uttarakhand state government has initiated the process for screening employees for compulsory retirement in its various departments. Under the process, all the departments have been asked to give a list of employees who could be asked for compulsory retirement, said officials on Friday.

A letter was sent by Vinod Kumar Suman, additional secretary (AS), secretariat administration, to all the additional chief secretaries, secretaries in-charge and heads of the department concerned on the matter to screen the names of employees and give the list to the screening committee for further action, said officials.

“In May, a meeting led by the chief secretary was held in which a screening committee was formed and a letter was sent to all the departments for the same,” said an official privy to the development on condition of anonymity.

“Under the process, all those employees who are above the age of 50 and are often absent in work due to some reason or the other will be screened out and considered for compulsory retirement. In this process only, a reminder was sent by additional secretary Suman two days ago to all the departments,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Suman said that the process has ‘nothing to do with the pandemic’ as it is an annual process being carried out in the state departments.

“It is not a new thing and is an annual exercise held in all the states since last about 40-45 years during the month of June-July only. All those employees who remain absent from work in the whole year due to prolonged illness or are not interested in work, are screened for compulsory retirement,” said Suman.

He said that ‘usually the numbers in this exercise are very less like two or three only.’

“Only those employees are screened out who are not much interested in work or have themselves asked the government for compulsory retirement as per the norms and regulations of the Centre. We have initiated the process and are sure other states are also doing the same. It has nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic,” he said.