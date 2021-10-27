Covid-19: Surat makes RT-PCR test mandatory for people returning to city

With a view to curb the rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, Surat has now made it mandatory for the people to carry an RT-PCR test report in order to enter the Gujarat city after the Diwali holidays, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The direction comes in view of a huge number of people, specifically migrant workers in Surat's diamond factories, going back home during the festivals along with people going on vacation.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), people returning to the city after vacationing will have to produce an RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. Pradeep Umarigar, the municipal officer of health, SMC, told PTI that the test is mandatory for all, even if they have been administered with both vaccine doses against Covid-19.

Umarigar said that the civic body will place its teams at bus stands, road-entry points and the airport to check the test reports of people before entering Surat. The SMC will also conduct the RT-PCR test for those who were unable to get it before, he added.

Also Read| Eight Surat tuition centre students test positive for Covid-19, classes sealed

"We also appeal to people to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine before going on vacations. Those who have recently tested Covid-19 positive will be given a relaxation," the above official also told the news agency on Wednesday.

Surat is currently adding the most number of cases towards Gujarat's daily Covid-19 tally. On October 16, eight students of a tuition centre were detected positive for the viral disease which led to the closure of the premises.

In total, Gujarat has recorded 826,464 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The total cases include 816,205 recoveries, 171 active cases and 10,088 deaths.

On Tuesday, Gujarat recorded 30 new cases, 18 discharges and zero deaths. This is the second time in October that the daily tally reached or crossed the 30-mark. Previously, the state saw 34 infections on October 14.

Of Tuesday's case count, Surat and Ahmedabad added the most number of cases at 8 each, followed by Valsad (5), Vadodara (3).

(With PTI inputs)