Revocation of Article 370 offset proxy war: Manoj Naravane

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:45 IST

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday called the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir, a historic step that would prove to be significant in integrating the region with the mainstream.

In his address at the Army Day parade, Naravane said the revocation of the region’s special status disrupted the plans of India’s “western neighbour (Pakistan)” and its proxies. “We have zero-tolerance for terrorism. There are a lot of options to respond to the country that is encouraging terrorism and we will not hesitate to use these options,” said General Naravane in his first Army Day address after taking over as the chief on December 31.

On January 3, Naravane had said that peace was returning to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre’s move in August to revoke the region’s special status even as Pakistan-backed terrorists were making infiltration attempts every day.

January 15 is celebrated as Army Day since 1949, when General KM Cariappa (later Field Marshal) became the first Indian to take charge of the force as the commander-in-chief.

Naravane said the country faced some security challenges last year. “Not only it countered proxy war but other situations. Whether it is LoC (Line of Control) or LAC (Line of Actual Control), we have ensured security with activeness and strength,” he said, adding the situation along northern borders with China is relatively peaceful.

The situation along India’s de facto border with Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir -- the LoC -- is linked with the situation in the region, Naravane said.

He referred to his visit to Siachen last week and said he was extremely happy to see all the ranks brimming with confidence.

In his Army Day message on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the courage and commitment of soldiers, describing the Indian Army as the country’s pride.

In a separate tweet, Modi said the army is known for its valour and professionalism. “It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child.”

Modi’s tweet was in response to a tweet by the Srinagar-based 15 Corps detailing how soldiers helped an expecting mother, Shamima, who required urgent medical help and to reach a hospital, where she gave birth to her child.

Apart from the three service chiefs, India’s first chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, also attended the parade.

A woman officer, Captain Tania Sher Gill, was the parade adjutant for the first time at the annual event. The parade adjutant plays an important role in directing and conducting the parade.

A fourth-generation soldier, Captain Gill was commissioned into the Corps of Signals two years ago.She will also be in the same role at the Republic Day parade.

The military hardware showcased at the Army Day parade included infantry combat vehicle BMP-2K, K9 Vajra-T artillery guns, locally built Dhanush towed guns, T-90 main battle tanks and the short span bridging system.

Naravane also gave gallantry awards to soldiers and unit citations to different battalions for outstanding and sustained performance.

The parade featured a combat display in which soldiers simulated action in enemy territory. It involved helicopters, tanks, artillery guns and a mock assault on an enemy base by the army’s elite commandos from the Special Forces.