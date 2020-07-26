RJD chief Lalu Prasad tests negative for Covid-19 in Ranchi

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:53 IST

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has tested negative for Covid-19. The hospital administration confirmed it on Sunday evening.

However, one of the three helpers engaged to take care of the RJD leader tested positive and has been quarantined in the RIMS isolation ward.

Among the two others, one tested negative and the report of the third helper is still awaited.

The swab samples of the fodder scam accused serving jail term was taken on Saturday along with his helpers, as one of the three helpers had developed some symptoms. The attendant has tested coronavirus positive.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS in December 2018 after his conviction in a fodder scam case. His condition was reported to be stable though he has developed stage-3 kidney ailments. Lalu’s lawyer applied for regular bail a few days back.

A dedicated Covid-19 ward has been functioning in RIMS for the past four months.

Several patients that include water resources minister Mithilesh Kumar, nurses and hospital staff were admitted in the RIMS Covid-19 ward. Most of them, including the minister tested negative after treatment and were released subsequently. However, a few died premature deaths after getting infected with coronavirus.

In April, Dr Umesh Prasad who was treating the RJD leader also tested negative. The doctor put himself on 14 days home quarantine as a precautionary measure.