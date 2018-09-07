 RJD to support Congress’ nationwide protest on September 10 against fuel price hike | india news | Hindustan Times
RJD to support Congress’ nationwide protest on September 10 against fuel price hike

RJD state president Ramchandra Purve said on Friday that thousands of party leaders and workers will participate in the protest across the state. The RJD is a major ally of the Congress in Bihar.

Sep 07, 2018
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Patna
Congress activists burn an effigy of PM Narendra Modi during a protest against the rise in fuel prices, in Kolkata.(Reuters/File Photo)

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar announced its support to the nationwide protest on September 10 called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices.

RJD state president Ramchandra Purve said on Friday that thousands of party leaders and workers will participate in the protest across the state. The RJD is a major ally of the Congress in Bihar.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:32 IST

