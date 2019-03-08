Robert Vadra’s message for ‘four strong women’ in his life on Women’s Day

Businessman Robert Vadra has a message to honour the “four strong women” in his life on International Women’s Day.

“Wishing all wonderful women, a Happy Women’s Day! I am happy to be surrounded by 4 strong women, “my mother, my mother-in-law, my wife & my daughter”. The keywords to describe them are “hardworking, courageous, compassionate & determined (sic),” Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote on Facebook.

Vadra also shared two photographs: one with his mother-in-law and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and his mother Maureen Vadra around a table and another of Priyanka Gandhi and their daughter Miraya.

“I know numerous other women, who have stood for their rights; who have excelled in fields including business, science, finance, sports. My message: today & everyday is its your day! Make the most of it. May India become a safe & secured country of your dreams (sic),” Vadra, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in cases of alleged money laundering, posted.

The agency had carried out raids at Delhi offices of Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on December 7 last year. He has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

“P.S. I will celebrate the day with them, once I am back from ED interrogation .... I have already deposed for 10 days of almost 64 hours, cooperating with the interrogations. I believe in truth n justice (sic),” Vadra also said.

Vadra has said the agency’s actions against him were a “witch hunt” and claimed that it showed “complete misuse of the assertion of power”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had accompanied her husband and mother-in-law Maureen Vadra to the Jaipur office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case.

She had also accompanied Robert Vadra to Delhi office of the ED in February when he was questioned for hours over three days in connection with another property case. Priyanka Gandhi had then said that her trip to the ED office in Delhi was designed to send a message.

“He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family,” Priyanka Gandhi said after dropping Vadra at the agency.

