‘Who is listening? Modi?’: Kapil Sibal's dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his statement

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after the latter called for unity, asking who is listening to him. Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal.(PTI)

Kapil Sibal comments followed Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashmi message in which he urged the “Hindu society” to rise above caste divisions and extend support to Dalits and marginalised communities.

In his response, Kapil Sibal questioned the effectiveness of Mohan Bhagwat's message, asking, “Who is listening? Modi? Others?”

“Mohan Bhagwat Message on Vijayadashmi. All festivals should be celebrated together..have friends among all kinds of people…language can be diverse, cultures can be diverse, food can be diverse but friendship ..will bring them together. Who is listening ? Modi ? Others?” Kapil Sibal wrote in a post on X.

During his speech, Bhagwat also claimed that a “deep state” was attempting to fragment the nation along caste and community lines, with certain political parties supporting this agenda for their own “selfish interests.”

He emphasised the importance of fostering an inclusive environment in public spaces and places of worship, including temples, drinking water facilities, and crematoriums, encouraging participation from all segments of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Bhagwat’s address on X and congratulated the RSS on reaching its centenary year. Modi lauded the organisation’s dedication to the nation, saying, “This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharati will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realising 'Developed India'. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, one must definitely listen to the speech of Honorable Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji…”

The RSS, founded in 1925, is celebrating 100 years of its existence, a milestone that Bhagwat described as significant not only for the organisation but for India as well.

Bhagwat also mentioned that the country had become “stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years.”

However, he cautioned that this rise has also attracted threats from external forces.

“Sinister conspiracies are testing the country’s resolve,” Bhagwat said, warning of efforts to destabilise India both internally and externally.