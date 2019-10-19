RSS says it expects the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict to be in favour of Hindus

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 02:01 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said it expected the Ayodhya verdict—likely to be delivered sometime in November--to go in favour of the Hindus and that RSS will decide its future course of action after the verdict. Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the case after hearings concluded on October16.

“We are waiting for the judgement and expect it to be in favour of the Hindus. We will take a call after the judgement,” said RSS general secretary and second-in-command, Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Joshi was speaking on Friday at the end of the three-day-long meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest policy-making body of RSS in Bhubaneswar.

Joshi said that RSS had been seeking removal of the hurdles to Ram Mandir’s construction for a long time and was now hopeful since the issue of the ownership of the land was about to be decided.

Joshi also said that efforts to settle the matter out of court through mediation had been happening since a long time. “There should have been no need to go to the court. We will be glad if this happens,” he said.

The RSS ideologue also batted for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Act across India to weed out illegal immigrants but insisted that RSS was not against any particular community.

“Every government must implement NRC as there are a lot of illegal migrants. All anti-national and ant-social activities should be identified and stopped. It is the responsibility of any government to ensure the safety of the nation,” Joshi said.

Referring to the murder of an RSS worker in Bengal, he said whatever is happening in West Bengal is injustice to Hindus and the present state government had failed in giving them security.

Joshi also asked for creating “conducive” environment for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370.

