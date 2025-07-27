Ruchi Gujjar: 5 facts about actor who confronted producer over alleged 23 lakh fraud

Model and actor Ruchi Gujjar filed a complaint against Hindi film ‘So Long Valley’ producer Karan Singh, alleging he cheated her of ₹23 lakh under the pretext of launching a television project. Model Ruchi Gujjar files ₹ 23 lakh FIR, slaps film producer with sandal at launch event.(Instagram/@ruchigujjarofficial)

The Oshiwara police in Mumbai registered an FIR against Singh on Thursday under sections related to cheating, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

Gujjar alleged Singh promised her profit-sharing and on-screen credit but failed to deliver after taking the money. “The complainant said the project never materialised and Singh didn’t return her money,” a police official said.

Gujjar’s lawyer has also claimed that a separate FIR will be lodged at Amboli police station, accusing Singh of assaulting the actor.

Public altercation at film premiere

The controversy took a dramatic turn during the film’s premiere event on Friday night when Ruchi Gujjar was seen slapping and hitting Karan Singh with a sandal.

Videos of the altercation went viral on social media. The film, a Hindi-language crime thriller, stars Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

Watch the now viral video here:

Producer denies charges, calls it a stunt

Reacting to the incident, ‘So Long Valley’s’ co-producer and director Man Singh dismissed Gujjar’s claims as a “publicity stunt.” He said Gujjar had earlier tried to halt the film’s release, but the court ruled in favour of the producers.

“Model Ruchi Gujjar and Karan Singh know each other very well. If she paid some amount to Karan for our movie, she should provide the evidence. It’s a publicity stunt, nothing else,” Singh claimed, reported PTI.

Viral Cannes look with Modi portrait

Ruchi Gujjar recently grabbed headlines at the Cannes Film Festival for her quirky outfit, which featured a necklace bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait. The ensemble, blending traditional motifs with a striking contemporary symbol, quickly went viral and drew widespread attention online.

From Miss Haryana to Cannes

Ruchi Gujjar is a model, actor, and winner of Miss Haryana 2023. She is best known for her appearances in music videos like Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.

Originally from Rajasthan, she is a graduate of Maharani College in Jaipur and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

"I want to be an inspiration"

Coming from a conservative family, Ruchi Gujjar has spoken about the social challenges she faced entering Bollywood. “Since I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I am working,” she said in an interview with BollywoodMDB.

“It was difficult to change how people think about women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, who fought against the will of people’s thoughts. And I am the only one from my community who has come so far in the Bollywood industry,” she added.