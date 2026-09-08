Ruling BJP expels 42 rebels ahead of first phase of Rajasthan civic polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 42 functionaries, including former Ajmer mayor Dharmendra Gehlot, for six years for supporting rebels or standing as independent candidates for the first phase of Rajasthan’s urban local body elections on Wednesday. BJP state chief Madan Rathore campaigning in Jaipur. (X/Representative)

BJP state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi issued the expulsion orders on Monday night on the instructions of state president Madan Rathore, saying the 42 were found guilty of indiscipline.

Gehlot has been campaigning for his wife, Hemlata Gehlot, who is contesting the polls as an independent, in defiance of the party line. He was also accused of making objectionable remarks on social media and was expelled along with his wife.

Jaipur accounts for the highest number of expulsions (26). Former councillors Harishankar Bohra, Dinesh Kanwat and Raju Agarwal are among those expelled in Jaipur. As many as 13 functionaries were expelled in Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar assembly constituency alone. BJP Scheduled Caste wing state vice-president Mukesh Kirad has also been expelled.

In Pratapgarh, the party expelled seven leaders, including former municipal council chairperson Ramkanya. Leela Devi, wife of former municipal vice-chairperson Tikamchand Soni, is among those expelled in Sirohi.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara warned rebels during the nomination withdrawal period that anyone remaining in the fray against an official candidate would face disciplinary action and be expelled from the party for six years.

Amin Kagzi, who heads Congress’s disciplinary committee for the civic elections, said no candidate had lodged a complaint against any rebel. He promised disciplinary action if a complaint is lodged.

Over 100 Congress rebels are believed to be contesting the elections in Jaipur alone, but no action had been taken against them so far.

Campaigning for the first phase of polling ended on Monday. The 48-hour silence period will precede polling on Wednesday across 5,425 wards and 162 urban local bodies.

The first phase covers municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities in cities including Jaipur. Elections to all 309 urban local bodies are being conducted in two phases, with the second phase of polling scheduled for Friday. Results will be announced on September 14.

The Congress last week launched the “Gen-Z for Change” campaign and constituted a state-level Professional Gen-Z Committee ahead of local polls. The move came weeks after student protests over examination irregularities forced the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign in July.

Employment, access to opportunities and preparedness for a digital future have emerged as important concerns among young voters.

Rajasthan, where power has alternated between the BJP and the Congress every five years since 1993, is due to go to the assembly polls in 2028.