Russian embassy celebrates India's 75th Republic Day in ‘Gadar’ style: Watch

The Russian embassy in New Delhi joined the celebrations for India's 75th Republic Day in a unique style. Staffers of the embassy, professional dancers and children dressed up in colourful Indian attires danced to a popular song from the Hindi movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The Russian Embassy in India, has joined celebrations for India's 75th Republic Day in its own unique way. (X(formerly Twitter)/@RusEmbIndia)

"Happy Republic Day, #India! From Russia with love," the Russian embassy said while sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov also took to X to extend greetings on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. In his message, Alipov hailed the friendship between Russia and India.

"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!," wrote Alipov.

The annual Republic Day parade took place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. France's President Emmanuel Macron attended the parade as the chief guest. This year, the parade was women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the parade, which included women troops of the Indian Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

The 90-minute parade involved the display of India's military capabilities and its rich cultural heritage. The Indian army displayed T-90 Bhishma tank, NAG missile system, infantry combat vehicle, all-terrain vehicle, weapon locating radar system 'Swathi', drone jammer system, and medium-range surface-to-air missile.

At the Republic Day parade 2024, 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and nine from central ministries and departments was showcased. Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are the states and Union territories whose tableaux was on display.