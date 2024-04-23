 ‘Saale sahab kya karenge…’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra amid Amethi buzz | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Saale sahab kya karenge…’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra amid Amethi buzz

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the buzz around the party's Amethi seat candidature.

BJP MP Smriti Irani took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and claimed that she ensured more work in the Amethi constituency in five years than Gandhi did in 15. Over weeks leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, Robert Vadra has been hinting at being the Congress's candidate from the Amethi seat. However, the party has still not declared its face from the constituency.

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. (File)
Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. (File)

“Jijaji ki nazar hain, saale sahab kya karenge. (brother-in-law is eyeing the seat, what will he (Mr Gandhi) do?) There was a time when people travelling in buses would leave their handkerchief to mark their seat so that no one sits on it,” Smriti Irani said at a public gathering in Amethi, reported NDTV.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Congress manifesto meant for Pakistan elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Union minister further said, “Rahul Gandhi will also come to mark his seat with a handkerchief because his brother-in-law is eyeing this seat.”

Smriti Irani contested from the Amethi seat against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While Amethi had been Congress's stronghold for 15 years, Irani defeated Gandhi from the seat. Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Smriti Irani said in Amethi, “Has this ever happened? Just 27 days left for election, but Congress has not announced its candidate. Such arrogance. What I could do in five years, Rahul Gandhi could not do in 15.”

Read more: Lok Sabha polls: Opposition ups ante over PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally remarks

Rahul Gandhi was INC's candidate from Amethi three times in a row. Before him, the seat was represented by his parents Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and uncle Sanjay Gandhi.

The former Congress president has already declared his candidature from the Wayanad seat in Kerala. When asked on if he will contest the Amethi seat this election, Rahul Gandhi said earlier that he will abide by the orders of the party.

Read more: Lok Sabha elections: Days after Robert Vadra's 'Amethi' remark, Rahul Gandhi reacts to candidature query

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra dropped multiple hints at being the candidate from the Amethi seat. He said that the people of Amethi want him to represent them, and that they will ensure his victory by a huge margin if he contests the polls.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Saale sahab kya karenge…’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra amid Amethi buzz
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On