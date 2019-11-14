Larger Supreme Court bench will revisit Sabarimala verdict on women

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:25 IST

The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on review petitions filed against its rulings on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple and the Rafale fighter jet deal.

On Sabarimala, the court will decide on a bunch of pleas seeking a review of its September 2018 order allowing the entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple that triggered protests by traditionalists in the state.

The court, by a majority verdict of 4:1, had called the practice of barring women of a certain age group from entering the temple illegal and unconstitutional.

Kerala has been put on high alert ahead of the court’s verdict. Police vigil has been upped in Pathanamthitta district where the temple is situated.

The temple will open for an annual three-month pilgrimage on November 17. The state government will deploy around 10,000 police personnel during the pilgrimage season.

The top court will also rule on Thursday on a batch of petitions seeking a review of its verdict last year that dismissed pleas seeking a court-monitored probe of alleged irregularities in the ₹59,000 crore Rafale deal.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and lawyer Prashant Bhushan were among those who had filed the review pleas.

Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan have pressed for perjury proceedings against the central government for allegedly suppressing information. They have claimed that the government misled the top court ahead of the December 2018 Rafale verdict.

A contempt petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be decided by the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi, then Congress president, had attacked the government over the Rafale deal but ran into trouble when a statement of his seemed to have attributed the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai” to the Supreme Court.

The BJP filed a contempt petition and Gandhi expressed regret over the comments. He said the statement was made in the heat of the political campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.