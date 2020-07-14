e-paper
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated

Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:31 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Sachin Pilot changed his Twitter bio soon after he was sacked as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday.

“Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” he tweeted in Hindi after his removal from the dual posts.

Now, Pilot’s Twitter bio reads: MLA (member of legislative assembly) Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

He has removed all references to the recently held posts in the party and government in his home state, Rajasthan.

