Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:01 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, having edged out his rebel deputy out of cabinet, is heading back to his residence,with MLAs firmly in tow, to hold a cabinet meet at his residence.

After the cabinet meeting, another meeting of the entire council of ministers, including the ministers of state, too will take place at 8 pm at the chief minister’s residence, reported PTI.

A day after the Congress said the “doors are open” for Sachin Pilot and gave him a second chance, the party virtually slammed it in his face on Tuesday, sacking him as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state party chief, three days after he mounted a rebellion against his chief minister and boss Ashok Gehlot.

Two cabinet ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- who are supporting Pilot were also sacked for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

Pilot’s next move is not immediately clear. However during the run-up to Tuesday’s Congress legislature party meeting, the second in as many days which he again skipped, his supporters insisted that he had no plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said their aim was a leadership change in Rajasthan.

“Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” Pilot tweeted in Hindi soon after he was sacked. He also changed his profile on Twitter, deleting all references to his positions as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

Gehlot accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP. “I am very sad that horse trading was going on,” he said.

However, the mood within the party was sombre with most party leaders describing the turn of events as “unfortunate” and “sad”. Tarun Gogoi, a former Assam chief minister, compared Pilot’s situation as one he faced too and urged him to be patient. Former party MP Priya Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is “wrong”. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the development was “disappointing” for the party workers who have reposed faith in the Congress party.

The tension between the CM and his deputy, which has been on a slow burner since the 2018 state polls, reached a breaking point when Pilot received a notice from the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police to record his statement regarding the alleged attempt to topple the Congress government in the state.