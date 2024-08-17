Sanction for prosecution: CM vows to wage legal battle, rules out his resignation

Bengaluru, Terming as "illegal" the sanction accorded by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for his prosecution in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment 'scam', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday vowed to wage a legal battle and ruled out his resignation over the issue. Siddaramaiah said the entire Cabinet, the Congress high-command and MLAs have expressed their solidarity with him. Speaking to reporters after a special Cabinet meeting, held hours after the sanction, the Chief Minister said: "“Tell me why and for what reason should I resign?...the Governor has to resign because he has acted as a puppet in the hands of the Government of India." He said the Cabinet termed the Governor's decision to prosecute him as "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and condemned it. “Governor is the representative of the President of India. He should function as the representative of the Constitution and not as the representative of the Centre and BJP,” Siddaramaiah said. He charged the Centre with trying to destabilise an elected government by "using" the Governor. According to the Chief Minister, the Standard Operating Procedures sent by the Centre on September 3, 2021 to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories pertaining to cases under section 17 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 were not followed by the Governor. “It is very clear based on the SOPs that the Governor has illegally granted sanction. He has no jurisdiction and the sanction is against the Constitution and is illegal. He has not followed the procedure,” the Chief Minister said. Asserting that he will fight it legally against this "illegal sanction" by the Governor, Siddaramaiah alleged that the move was a "politically malafide decision to destabilise an elected government." He said the BJP and its ally JD will fail in their attempts to defame him politically. “They will not succeed in their attempt because me and my government have the blessings of the people of Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said.

Sanction for prosecution: CM vows to wage legal battle, rules out his resignation