Sangli woman hacks husband to death for insisting on consummating marriage

A 27-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Sangli was arrested for allegedly killing her 53-year-old husband with an axe, just 15 days after he wedding, reported PTI, soon after the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case came to light. The couple had been married for 15 days when the murder took place(File)

Police claimed that the woman had attacked her husband Anil Lokhande around 12:30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their marriage, similar to the case where Sonam Raghuvanshi killed her husband in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother cuts ties with her, ‘100%’ sure she is guilty

Police officials said that couple's resident of Kupwad tehsil in Sangli district and that this was Lokhande's second marriage after his first wife had died of cervical cancer.

The couple reportedly had a heated exchange after Lokhande insisted on consummating their marriage. The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses to plotting husband's gruesome murder: Report

“In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed,” a police officer from Kupwad MIDC police station told PTI.

Sonam Raghuvanshi murder case

Sonam Raghuvanshi's husband Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by her and three contract killers while the couple was on a honeymoon. Another accused and Indore resident, Raj Kushwaha, has been named as her lover who helped in plotting the killing.

Also Read: Sonam Raghuvanshi's minor error in Meghalaya honeymoon murder plot gave cops vital hint

After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam went to Meghalaya for a honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Later, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur where she surrendered to the police. Three other accused - Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi - were also arrested from UP and Madhya Pradesh. Raj Kushwaha was arrested later.