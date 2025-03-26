Sanjay Raut backs Kunal Kamra amid ‘traitor’ jibe row: ‘Jhukega nahi’

Kunal Kamra got the backing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha MP expressing his support amid the controversy surrounding the comedian’s ‘traitor' jibe against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra got the backing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday.(Instagram: Kunal Kamra/ PTI)

Raut stated that the artist would rather die than submit or fear the alleged threats.

"I don't know who is threatening Kunal Kamra or why. Kunal Kamra is someone I have known for many years. He is not the kind of artist who gets scared of threats. He won't surrender (Jhukega nahi). He would rather die than bow down or be afraid. Those issuing threats will soon find it difficult to continue their path," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Sanjay Raut also responded to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on the Kunal Kamra controversy, who said that the freedom of expression does not mean that individuals can use it to make personal attacks on someone else.

"I agree with what Yogi Ji said -- freedom of speech doesn't mean people can say just anything. But what did Kamra say? He didn't mention anyone's name. He commented on a situation that happened in Maharashtra using satire. I often listen to poets like Kumar Vishwas and Surendra Sharma, and they, too, use satire. Vandalizing property in response to Kamra's words is not justified," Raut said

The ‘traitor' jibe row involving Kunal Kamra and Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra sparked a political storm with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The comedian, while performing at The Habitat in Mumbai’s Khar area, sang a parody song in apparent reference to Shinde's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which split the Shiv Sena. Thackeray, who leads Shiv Sena (UBT), has also backed the comedian amid the controversy.

Several political leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance condemned Kamra's statement during a stand-up show and sought action against him. Kamra, however, on Tuesday, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the venue of his show.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that action will be taken as per the law.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by Kamra against Shinde. Fadnavis, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.

"We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny," the CM said, terming Kamra’s comedy as "low-quality".

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

As per the Mumbai police, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.