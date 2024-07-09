Sar pe laal topi Rusi...: PM Modi invokes Raj Kapoor classic at Moscow event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about strong cultural ties between India and Russia, pointing to the enduring popularity of Indian actors Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in Russia. PM Modi recalls Raj Kapoor song during Russia event.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said the India-Russia relationship is built on the strong pillar of mutual trust and respect. He praised India's ties with Russia, calling Russia an "all-weather friend" and commending President Vladimir Putin for strengthening the relationship over the past two decades.

Recalling the popular Hindi song 'Sar pe lal topi Rusi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani' featuring Raj Kapoor, he said its sentiments are still relevant today.

He also mentioned Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has a large following in Russia, stressing the strong cultural ties between the two countries.

Right now the world needs confluence not influence: PM Modi

In his speech, PM Modi criticised the "influence-oriented global order" and stressed on the need for "confluence, not influence," suggesting that India, with its tradition of embracing confluences, can deliver this message effectively.

Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, his first since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, described India as a strong pillar in the "emerging multipolar world order."

"When it speaks of peace, dialogue and diplomacy, then the whole world listens," he said.

Russia a ‘sukh-dukh ka saathi’: PM Modi

He reaffirmed his admiration for the unique partnership between India and Russia, calling Russia a "sukh-dukh ka saathi" (all-weather friend) and praising the warmth of their relationship.

"On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to the mind of every Indian is India's 'sukh-dukh ka saathi' (all-weather friend) and a trusted ally,” he said.

“No matter how low the temperature dips below zero degrees during Russian winter, India-Russia friendship has always remained in 'plus' and been full of warmth.

This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect,” Modi said.

(Inputs from PTI)