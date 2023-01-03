Hailed as mother of Indian feminism, Savitribai Phule remembered by PM, others

On the 192nd birth anniversary of educationalist Savitribai Phule, tributes poured in from across the country on Tuesday, as leaders saluted her spirit and relentless efforts towards empowering women and the underprivileged sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to "the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti" on her birth anniversary and tweeted, "...hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the social reformer by posting in a tweet, “Greetings on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the country's first female teacher! Her dedication to women's education and empowerment was unique. By starting a girls' school, she made society aware of the importance of girls' education, and also raised her voice against many evils in society.” Remembering the “pioneer” of the Indian feminist movement, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said, “tributes to a great social worker who always fought for the rights of Dalits and women, the pioneer of the women's liberation movement, on her birth anniversary.”

Also Read | Monday Musings: India’s first school for girls slowly collapses as restoration plans stay put

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also remembered her “support” for women's education and their struggle against evils like Sati system, and child marriage and said, “it will continue to guide the efforts being made towards women empowerment”.

Meanwhile, the Congress's tweet, paying tribute to her, read, “On her birth anniversary, we pay tribute to the pioneer of the Indian feminist movement, the first female teacher in India and a great social reformer, Savitribai Phule. She will be remembered as a trailblazer in providing education for girls & for ostracized portions of society.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, remembering Phule wrote, “Salutations to the great social reformer and the first female teacher ‘Gyan Jyoti’ Savitribai Phule who overcame many difficulties and started the first school for girls…” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath remembered her for lighting “the 'Krantijyoti' for the upliftment of the exploited-deprived and for women” that continues to illuminate the society. Phule hailed from Maharashtra.

Hailed as the country’s first modern feminist, Phule, and her husband, Jyotirao Phule were instrumental in pioneering women’s education. She was born in 1831 in Maharashtra’s Satara district and with her husband, started India’s first school for girls at Bhide Wada in 1848. Despite resistance from the then society, the duo ran three schools for girls in Pune. She also fought against dowry and other social evils that obstruct women's empowerment.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women in India, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were among other leaders who also tweeted on the occasion. The list also includes leaders like Narottam Mishra, Nana Patole, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON