SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe into the violence and chaos that engulfed the national capital during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “the law will take its own course.”

An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde declined to entertain a bunch of three petitions that demanded an investigation either by a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge or by an agency such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, expressed confidence that with the government looking into the matter, the apex court did not need to wade into the issue at the moment.

“We are sure the government is inquiring into it. They are investigating into it. We also read the Prime Minister’s statement on the incident that the law will take its own course, which means that the government is investigating into it and will take appropriate action,” the CJI observed when the petitions were taken up.

At an all-party meeting on January 30, PM Modi had referred to the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day when groups of farmers protesting against three laws aimed at opening up agricultural markets clashed with the police.He asserted that “the law will take its own course.” The PM was responding to opposition demands for a special probe of the incidents at the historic Mughal-era complex.

On Wednesday, advocate Vishal Tiwari, one of the petitioners on the matter, urged the apex court to order a probe by a judicial committee. He pleaded that the bench ensure the probe was not conducted in a one-sided manner and that all aspects are looked into by the investigating agency.

At this, the bench retorted: “Should we assume it is going to be one-sided. Obviously, they will investigate everybody. This is what has to happen.”

Another petitioner in the case, advocate Shikha Dixit, sought to highlight the problems of commuters and those who were not connected with the protests at all but were forced to bear their brunt because the farmers have massed at the borders of Delhi.

“There is a sense of insecurity among the people. Policemen were brutally beaten up. How will a common man feel safe?” she questioned.

The CJI told Dixit that her motivation was understandable, but what she was asking from the court was “too general” to be granted as a judicial order.

“Sense of insecurity need not be there. We are not condoning anything, but there is already an investigation taking place. Let there be an investigation first,” added the CJI.

The court asked the three petitioners, namely Tiwari, Dixit and auhtor and activist Sanjeev Newar, to withdraw their petitions and approach the authorities concerned in case they had any specific grievances.

Meanwhile, a separate petition, moved by advocate ML Sharma, to ensure farmers and protesters are not portrayed as “terrorists” after the violence connected to the tractor rally, was dismissed by the bench, which observed that such a plea was not maintainable.