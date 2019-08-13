SC refuses to seek report on 20 cases against Unnao rape survivor’s family

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:43 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B R Gavai said that they don’t want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the state. The apex court was told by an advocate, appearing in the case that proceedings in the four cases, which were transferred to Delhi are going on in a day-to-day basis before a special court here.

The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 13:42 IST