SC to hear Satyendra Jain bail plea on December 4

The Supreme Court on Friday extended interim bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for a period of 10 days as one of the judges hearing the matter was on leave. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File photo)

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma directed the matter to be placed on December 4 as justice AS Bopanna, who is hearing the matter, was not available. A specially constituted bench of justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi is hearing the pleas filed by Jain seeking regular bail in an alleged money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Jain along with advocate Vivek Jain told the Court that the matter could be placed in the first week of December and requested for the interim bail to continue. The bench allowed the request and extended the interim medical bail till the next hearing date.

Jain was granted interim medical bail on May 26 citing his failing health and medical ailments. He underwent a spinal operation on July 21 following which the interim bail was extended on multiple occasions in the past. He was arrested in May last year in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain had told the Court on an earlier occasion that following his surgery, doctors advised him to take physiotherapy, aquatic exercises, with limited body movements which cannot be possible if he surrenders. The ED had agreed to provide all the necessary treatment in custody and insisted on his surrender.

Jain had approached the top court against a Delhi high court order of April 6 refusing him bail. In his appeal before the top court, he complained of facing depression, patch on lungs after suffering from Covid-19 last year, acute lumbar pain and associated vertigo, degeneration of intervertebral discs and sleep apnea.

In May, Jain claimed to have lost 35 kg. He complained of muscular atrophy and showed medical opinion of doctors at three different hospitals recommending operation for his disc-related problems. Jain was admitted to ICU in LNJP hospital in May after he fell in the jail bathroom.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Subsequent to the probe, ED had attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore belonging to these companies last year. The ED probe began pursuant to a 2017 case registered against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).