Schools in Rajasthan's Jalore to remain shut on August 24 due to heavy rainfall

In view of the incessant rainfall, all schools in Rajasthan's Jalore district will remain shut on Wednesday. A circular issued by the district collector requested the teaching staff to remain present in the schools, however, students will be given a holiday.

“All schools in Jalore district to remain closed tomorrow, 24th August in wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the district. Teaching staff requested to remain present in the schools on the day; holiday applicable to students,” it stated.

According to the weather department, Jalore, on Tuesday recorded 13.5 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm. Earlier, the weather department had predicted heavy spells of thundershowers in Jalore and other parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, two people were washed away in floods, and the other two went missing in Rajasthan's Baran and Bundi districts on Tuesday. An IAF helicopter is deployed to airlift more than 50 people stuck in the waterlogged areas in Baran and Jhalawar districts while schools in all four districts of Kota division - Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Bundi have been shut, reported news agency PTI.

Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh rivers are flooded. Along with this, excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates, it further reported.

