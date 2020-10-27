Jyotiraditya Scindia hails Shivraj govt’s achievements in final leg

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 02:19 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia held several rallies in the Gwalior-Chambal belt on Tuesday ahead of assembly bypolls in the region, saying that Madhya Pradesh has a tradition of welcoming guests on its soil in response to election events held by former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in the state.

Just five days are left for the election campaign to 28 legislative assembly constituencies to end ahead of polling on November 3, and all political parties have stepped up their campaigns to woo more than 6.35 million voters.

Talking to the media on Pilot’s campaign in the state, Scindia said, “Madhya Pradesh has a rich tradition of welcoming guests on its soil. In democracy everyone has a right to campaign during elections.”

Addressing election meetings in Biora assembly constituency in Rajgarh district, Pohari in Shivpuri and Badnawar in Dhar district in support of the BJP candidates, Scindia said, “During the then Congress government neither were farm loans of farmers waived nor was unemployment allowance given to the youth despite promises by the government. In fact, the then Kamal Nath government betrayed every section of society in its 15-month rule, whether it’s farmers, the youth, women, weaker sections of society, or others.”

The Gwalior-Chambal region is geographically close to Rajasthan and has a large number of Gurjar voters, the community to which Pilot belongs — a fact he sought to capitalise on.

Addressing election meetings in Shivpuri and Morena districts, Pilot said, “This region (Gwalior-Chambal) has a deep relationship with Rajasthan (roti-beti ka rishta) and we are all brothers.”

Pilot targeted the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. “The farm bills introduced by the central government are a massive blow to the farmers in the country whereas it’s the then UPA government’s schemes like MNREGA which proved a big support to migrant labourers during the lockdown. In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government came from the back door whereas it was known for one of the biggest scams in the country: Vyapam,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing election meetings in Nepanangar assembly constituency in Burhanpur district and Mandhata constituency in Khandwa district, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Congress pushed Madhya Pradesh back into a ditch in just 15 months of its rule. But in its six-month rule, the BJP government has not only controlled the Covid situation to give relief to people but also disbursed benefits of more than ₹23,000 crore under various government schemes.”

Earlier, taking part in a meeting of the Rajput community in Indore, Chouhan announced the building of a memorial in the name of Rani Padmavati and withdrawal of cases against those who had protested against the film Padmaavat before its release in 2018.