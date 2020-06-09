e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Senior BMC officer, who has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, dies

Senior BMC officer, who has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, dies

The deceased BMC official was asymptomatic and even spoke to the civic body ward-level officials on Monday afternoon over the phone after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:39 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The deceased BMC official is survived by his wife, a teenage daughter, and mother-in-law. All three have been quarantined at home by the civic body.
The deceased BMC official is survived by his wife, a teenage daughter, and mother-in-law. All three have been quarantined at home by the civic body.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A deputy municipal commissioner (55) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday afternoon, died at his home in central Mumbai’s Dadar later at night.

The body has been sent to the state-run Sion Hospital for an autopsy and more details are awaited.

The deceased BMC official was asymptomatic and even spoke to the civic body ward-level officials on Monday afternoon over the phone after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

“I spoke to him after his test results came. He said that he would rather stay in isolation at home than undergo treatment in a hospital. The authorities allowed him to stay under home quarantine, as he was asymptomatic. He told me to stay in touch with over the phone,” said a BMC official.

The BMC authorities said he might have died of a cardiac arrest.

The deceased BMC official is survived by his wife, a teenage daughter, and mother-in-law. All three have been quarantined at home by the civic body.

tags
top news
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains for migrants as demanded by states’: Indian Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains for migrants as demanded by states’: Indian Railways
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Validity of expiring motor vehicle licence, permits extended till September
Validity of expiring motor vehicle licence, permits extended till September
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In