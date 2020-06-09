Senior BMC officer, who has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, dies

mumbai

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:39 IST

A deputy municipal commissioner (55) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday afternoon, died at his home in central Mumbai’s Dadar later at night.

The body has been sent to the state-run Sion Hospital for an autopsy and more details are awaited.

The deceased BMC official was asymptomatic and even spoke to the civic body ward-level officials on Monday afternoon over the phone after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

“I spoke to him after his test results came. He said that he would rather stay in isolation at home than undergo treatment in a hospital. The authorities allowed him to stay under home quarantine, as he was asymptomatic. He told me to stay in touch with over the phone,” said a BMC official.

The BMC authorities said he might have died of a cardiac arrest.

The deceased BMC official is survived by his wife, a teenage daughter, and mother-in-law. All three have been quarantined at home by the civic body.