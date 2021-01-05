e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sensitise parents on consequences of underage driving: Delhi govt to schools

Sensitise parents on consequences of underage driving: Delhi govt to schools

Schools have been directed to sensitise parents to ensure that no student who is underage and does not hold a valid driving license be permitted to drive any vehicle or commute to and from school driving any vehicle, according to a letter by the Directorate of Education.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is underage be allowed to commute to and from school driving any vehicle
Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is underage be allowed to commute to and from school driving any vehicle(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences.

Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is underage be allowed to commute to and from school driving any vehicle.

“Incidents of offences by juveniles while driving vehicles are on the rise. In this context, attention of all parents and heads of schools of Delhi is brought to the Section 199 A (1 and 2) and 199 B of ‘The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019’...,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

The law states that if an offence has been committed by a juvenile, “the guardian of or the owner of the motor vehicle shall be deemed to be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly”, it said.

“Students and their parents should be made aware of the above provisions of the law and penalties and consequences of their violations through classroom instructions, school assembly (whenever schools re-open), online instructional mediums used by the teachers, parent teacher meetings, school notice board,” the DoE said.

Help of school management committee members can also be taken to spread awareness in this regard, it said.

Schools have been directed to sensitise parents to ensure that no student who is underage and does not hold a valid driving license be permitted to drive any vehicle or commute to and from school driving any vehicle, according to the DoE letter.

tags
top news
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In