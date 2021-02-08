Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing central schemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday told the Assembly that her government has sent to the Centre names of 2.5 lakh farmers who are eligible for benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
She sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.
Banerjee told the House that the state government had received a list of six lakh applicants from the Centre for verification, of which 2.5 lakh names have been sent to the Centre for financial assistance under the central welfare programme.
She also said that her government would float 19 industrial projects in the state, entailing an investment of ₹72,200 crore, and create 3.29 lakh employment opportunities.
The CM was responding to questions raised by the members of the House during a debate on a vote-on-account that she had presented on February 5.
With state elections round the corner, Banerjee had presented a vote-on-account for ₹2.99 lakh crore in the Assembly and made a slew of announcements, including a hike in the annual aid of farmers.
The chief minister has increased the annual financial assistance, under the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, to ₹6,000 from ₹5,000, keeping in mind the interest of farmers.
She said that benefits of the central scheme should be made available to the sharecroppers, along with support provided by the state to all cultivators, irrespective of their landholdings.
Under the PM Kisan scheme, ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmer families having a combined landholding of up to two hectares.
Addressing a rally in Haldia on Sunday, the prime minister had assailed the state government for not implementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
He asserted that once the BJP forms its government in the state, it will take steps to implement all such stalled programmes at the very first cabinet meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Within touching distance of pre-Covid numbers': Puri on rising aviation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, EU discuss possibility of opening new areas in trade cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: DRDO conducts aerial survey in Uttarakhand
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, UK discusses ways to promote trade, investments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200,000 Kashmir trout ova dispatched to Sikkim
- In the second week of January, 500,000 trout ova were dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand for rearing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoS Home Affairs says could not meet development targets in J&K due to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand': DRDO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre withdraws draft heritage bylaws for Odisha’s Jagannath temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop
- Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans to set up 4 new universities, bills likely in Budget session
- One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad raises doubts over govt's intention to give statehood to J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh says Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over ₹41 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox